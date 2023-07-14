SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SM. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on SM Energy from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.73.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

SM stock opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 4.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.81. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $573.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.37 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 41.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.89%.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 28.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,582 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,226,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SM Energy

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.