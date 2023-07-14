Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at KeyCorp

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ZWS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.29.

ZWS stock opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 73.69%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,437,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.8% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 681,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 105,862 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 621.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 72,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 62,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

