ITT (NYSE:ITT) PT Raised to $110.00 at KeyCorp

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITT. StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.20.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Trading Up 0.8 %

ITT opened at $98.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46. ITT has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $98.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.28.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.24 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

Institutional Trading of ITT

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,156,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $617,569,000 after acquiring an additional 68,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ITT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,097,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,543,000 after acquiring an additional 152,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ITT by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,291,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $198,426,000 after acquiring an additional 29,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in ITT by 56.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,053,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,232,000 after acquiring an additional 742,608 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.