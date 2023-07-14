BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$44.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$52.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.07.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

TSE:SU opened at C$39.06 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$36.38 and a 12-month high of C$50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Free Report ) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.10. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of C$12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.57 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 5.9282371 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 34.61%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

