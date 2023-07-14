KeyCorp Raises Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target to $80.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OMCL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Omnicell from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.56.

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $73.38 on Thursday. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $290.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.89 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Equities analysts predict that Omnicell will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,030.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,512,327.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Omnicell by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

