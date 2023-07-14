Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given New $265.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.80.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $239.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $242.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.60. The company has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total value of $6,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,542,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total value of $6,294,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,542,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,661 shares of company stock valued at $33,959,865 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

