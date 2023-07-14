Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Cognex from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. CL King began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.27.

Cognex stock opened at $57.59 on Thursday. Cognex has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $58.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $201.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cognex by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cognex by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

