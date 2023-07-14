Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Given New $88.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens raised Shift4 Payments from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.93.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $69.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $76.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average of $64.68.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $663,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at $14,074,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 18.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,417,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth about $3,790,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

