Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $620.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $629.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $526.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $523.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

