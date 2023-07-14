Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$5.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$6.25.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SDE. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Cormark cut their price target on Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$18.15 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Securities cut Spartan Delta from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.77.

Spartan Delta Stock Down 6.2 %

SDE opened at C$4.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$797.01 million, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.45. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$4.54 and a 1-year high of C$16.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94.

Spartan Delta Cuts Dividend

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$316.21 million during the quarter. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 55.76% and a net margin of 54.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 1.0342612 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

