MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of MEG Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.14.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MEG opened at C$23.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.76. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$13.91 and a one year high of C$23.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 10.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 2.1465517 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.