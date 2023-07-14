Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) PT Lowered to C$2.75

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
Rubellite Energy Stock Down 2.5 %
RBY stock opened at C$1.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$119.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72. Rubellite Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.58 and a twelve month high of C$3.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89.
Rubellite Energy Company Profile
Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc
