Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Given New C$1.40 Price Target at ATB Capital

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Cathedral Energy Services Stock Up 9.3 %
Shares of Cathedral Energy Services stock opened at C$0.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cathedral Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$198.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.61.
Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile
Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.
