NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Cut to C$13.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.78.
NuVista Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$10.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.36. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$8.11 and a 52-week high of C$14.67. The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.96.
NuVista Energy Company Profile
NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.
