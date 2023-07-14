Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CVE. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$26.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.75.

TSE:CVE opened at C$23.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$19.90 and a 12-month high of C$29.99.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.31 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 3.9664311 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

