Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KEL. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Kelt Exploration from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.72.

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

KEL opened at C$6.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.02. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$4.29 and a 12-month high of C$6.95.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.10). Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 30.13%. The business had revenue of C$139.57 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.339934 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

