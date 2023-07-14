Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Lowered to C$177.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$183.00 to C$177.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CNR has been the subject of several other reports. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$167.47.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$155.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$157.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$159.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$143.70 and a one year high of C$175.39. The firm has a market cap of C$103.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.5847047 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.10%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

