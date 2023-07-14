Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Raised to C$33.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Veritas Investment Research restated a reduce rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$29.89.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$25.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The company has a market cap of C$9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.32. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$16.08 and a 52 week high of C$25.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.08.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.76) by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.561277 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

