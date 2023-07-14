BMO Capital Markets Cuts Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$16.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRU. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC reduced their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.58.

Shares of FRU opened at C$14.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$11.91 and a 1 year high of C$17.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

