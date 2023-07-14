Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Downgraded to “Neutral” at CSFB

CSFB downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has C$44.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$33.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LB. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.17.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

TSE:LB opened at C$42.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$28.23 and a 1-year high of C$48.23.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.02. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of C$257.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0972389 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

