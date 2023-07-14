High Tide (TSE:HITI) Given a C$4.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$4.00 price objective on High Tide (TSE:HITI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HITI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital reduced their target price on High Tide from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$4.00 price objective on High Tide and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

High Tide Price Performance

