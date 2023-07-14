Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$9.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$8.75.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIR. TD Securities downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.94.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

TSE:BIR opened at C$7.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.19. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.31 and a 1 year high of C$12.39.

Birchcliff Energy Announces Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.24). Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 36.42%. The company had revenue of C$208.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$185.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.3943452 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

