Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target Increased to C$3.75 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

Shares of TSE ATH opened at C$3.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of C$1.85 and a 1-year high of C$3.53.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil ( TSE:ATH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 49.53% and a net margin of 49.88%. The firm had revenue of C$290.74 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil will post 0.3401222 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

