ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the first quarter valued at about $229,000.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS ARKG opened at $36.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.