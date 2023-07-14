Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ferguson by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ferguson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ferguson by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Ferguson by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 38,584 shares during the period.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG stock opened at $162.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.63 and a 200 day moving average of $141.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $162.44.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 33.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,142.63.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.