Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in CoStar Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in CoStar Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 43.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at $23,710,900.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,710,900.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488 over the last three months. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $88.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 97.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.42. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.54 and a 12 month high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.92.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.