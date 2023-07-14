Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 173 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 44,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 773,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,184,000 after buying an additional 51,441 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period.

Shares of IWY opened at $161.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $161.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.48.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

