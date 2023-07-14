Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1,614.6% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $60.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average of $60.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $71.19.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CMS. UBS Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

