3,213 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Norges Bank bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,386,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in SEA by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,254,410 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,053,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,349 shares during the period. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,181,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in SEA by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,408 shares during the period. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SEA by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SE opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average of $68.18. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $93.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bernstein Bank dropped their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

