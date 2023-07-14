Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,331 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 66,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.39. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.09.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

