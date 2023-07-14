Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 527,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 104,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MUFG. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $7.77.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.81 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 3.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

