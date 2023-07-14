Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,997 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

MFG opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

