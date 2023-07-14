Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Alpha Teknova Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of Alpha Teknova stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. Alpha Teknova has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 31.25% and a negative net margin of 128.92%. The business had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alpha Teknova will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa Hood sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $43,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 10,580 shares of company stock valued at $20,749 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 1st quarter worth $1,904,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Alpha Teknova by 49.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alpha Teknova by 25.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alpha Teknova by 360.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 39,086 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alpha Teknova by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 31,845 shares during the period. 19.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

