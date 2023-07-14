Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Timothy S. Cabral Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Doximity Stock Performance

DOCS stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.92. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. Doximity had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Doximity during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

