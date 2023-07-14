Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Timothy S. Cabral Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Doximity Stock Performance
DOCS stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.92. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $47.46.
Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. Doximity had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Doximity during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.
About Doximity
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Doximity
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.