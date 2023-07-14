Wolfe Research Downgrades Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) to Peer Perform

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.80.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $417.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.32.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $6,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

