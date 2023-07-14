ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Insider Michael Waterman Sells 5,410 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) insider Michael Waterman sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $93,376.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Waterman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

On Wednesday, June 14th, Michael Waterman sold 23,482 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $414,692.12.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $18.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $119.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.54 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the third quarter worth about $6,291,000. Rivermont Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth about $4,867,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth about $790,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,960,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,098,000 after acquiring an additional 493,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.