CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Peter Maag Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNAGet Free Report) Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 309,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,853.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 28th, Peter Maag sold 2,432 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $21,207.04.

CareDx Price Performance

CareDx stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53. The company has a market cap of $543.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.01. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $27.33.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $77.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.98 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 25.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.65%. Research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNA. StockNews.com began coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

