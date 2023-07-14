CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Peter Maag Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 309,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,853.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CareDx alerts:

On Wednesday, June 28th, Peter Maag sold 2,432 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $21,207.04.

CareDx Price Performance

CareDx stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53. The company has a market cap of $543.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.01. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $27.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $77.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.98 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 25.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.65%. Research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNA. StockNews.com began coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.