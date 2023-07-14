Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Bart Volkmer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $275,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,127,507.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,113 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $242,307.48.

Dropbox Stock Up 0.8 %

DBX stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The business had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dropbox from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

