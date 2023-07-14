Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 15,000 Shares

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,184,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,739,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 11th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 22,500 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,225.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,730.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $19,500.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 140 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $558.60.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00.

Brightcove Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. Brightcove Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $7.39.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $49.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,779 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,146,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,459,000 after acquiring an additional 701,509 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brightcove by 218.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 342,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Brightcove by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 122,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Brightcove by 489.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 143,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 119,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Brightcove from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

