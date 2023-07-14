Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 15,000 Shares

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2023

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOVGet Free Report) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,184,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,739,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 11th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 22,500 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,225.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,730.00.
  • On Monday, June 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $19,500.00.
  • On Thursday, June 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 140 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $558.60.
  • On Wednesday, June 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,700.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00.
  • On Thursday, April 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00.

Brightcove Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. Brightcove Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $7.39.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOVGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $49.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,779 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,146,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,459,000 after acquiring an additional 701,509 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brightcove by 218.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 342,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Brightcove by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 122,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Brightcove by 489.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 143,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 119,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Brightcove from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Brightcove

(Get Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.