Insider Buying: Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Director Purchases 877 Shares of Stock

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 877 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $26,994.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,002.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Upbound Group Price Performance

NASDAQ UPBD opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.76. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.30 million. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is 121.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPBD. TheStreet raised Upbound Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Upbound Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

