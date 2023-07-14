Insider Buying: Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Director Purchases 877 Shares of Stock

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBDGet Free Report) Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 877 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $26,994.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,002.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Upbound Group Price Performance

NASDAQ UPBD opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.76. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.30 million. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is 121.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPBD. TheStreet raised Upbound Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Upbound Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

