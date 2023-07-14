Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) CEO Peter Salzmann Sells 3,233 Shares

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $63,787.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,290,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Salzmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 18th, Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of Immunovant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65.

IMVT opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.88. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Immunovant by 40.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Immunovant by 23.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Immunovant by 761.2% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,291,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after buying an additional 1,141,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Immunovant by 27.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,538,000 after buying an additional 854,662 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Immunovant by 168.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 58,943 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMVT shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

