Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,055 Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VSGX opened at $54.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.38.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

