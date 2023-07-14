Parallel Advisors LLC Has $739,000 Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of FLO opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.40. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.95.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 92.00%.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In other news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $348,094.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FLO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

