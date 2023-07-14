Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $723,255,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Enbridge by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,242,000 after buying an additional 12,285,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 312.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,893,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $37.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 295.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

