Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,187 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,826 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.53.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.31. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

