Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,250 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EELV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,982,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,633,000 after acquiring an additional 152,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,344,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,139,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,240,000 after acquiring an additional 366,481 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,302,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,967,000 after acquiring an additional 452,783 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,155,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,597,000 after buying an additional 22,156 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.48.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

