Parallel Advisors LLC Has $612,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after buying an additional 29,521,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,609,000 after buying an additional 5,716,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average is $38.40. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Argus cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.37.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

