Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 453 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 40,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 98,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.53. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.37.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

