Parallel Advisors LLC Has $770,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 312.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $98.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.17. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $99.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

