McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $2,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $409.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $400.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.99. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $315.78 and a 1 year high of $429.75.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.92.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
